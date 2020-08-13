Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE:PKI opened at C$41.08 on Monday. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$49.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 18,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.10, for a total transaction of C$677,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,313,647.53. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total transaction of C$280,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,100,015.69. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,307.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

