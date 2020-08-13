Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,687,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.