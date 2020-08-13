PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of PennantPark Investment worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,563,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 205,238 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 236,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 158,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of PNNT opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. As a group, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

