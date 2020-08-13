People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $509.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post $509.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.20 million to $517.00 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $454.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

