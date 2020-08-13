Peter K. Miller Sells 1,429 Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,003.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $6.49 on Thursday. OptiNose Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. OptiNose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

