Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $3.36. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 73,979 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLZ.UN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.80 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -191.78%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

