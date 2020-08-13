Points International (TSE:PTS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.80

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $14.50. Points International shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 6,060 shares traded.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Points International in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Points International Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Points International (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

