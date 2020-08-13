Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,782.49

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,782.49 and traded as high as $2,120.00. Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at $2,100.00, with a volume of 161,657 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,052.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,782.49.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.