PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 7.6% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 167,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.66.

PPL stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

