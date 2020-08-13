Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $1.02. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 596,361 shares trading hands.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $235.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

