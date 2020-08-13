Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $154.08

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $154.08 and traded as low as $152.00. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at $152.40, with a volume of 1,644,177 shares.

PHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective (up from GBX 168 ($2.20)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primary Health Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.67 ($2.23).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In related news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £562.65 ($735.59). Also, insider Steven Owen acquired 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £12,787.20 ($16,717.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,234.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

