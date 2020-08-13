Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in WEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,098,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,493,000 after purchasing an additional 154,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Shares of WEX opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.