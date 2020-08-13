Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 412,600.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $48,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 190.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

