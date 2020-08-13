Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 121.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDG opened at $490.23 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.40.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $9,302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,378,412.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,798 shares of company stock worth $29,846,619. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

