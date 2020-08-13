Profund Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $627,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448 in the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHDN opened at $170.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.22. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $175.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

