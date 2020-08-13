Profund Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,270,000 after buying an additional 258,482 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,054,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,766,000 after buying an additional 79,470 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP opened at $133.03 on Thursday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average is $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

