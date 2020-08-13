Profund Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Duke Realty by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 503,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 52,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

