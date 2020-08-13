Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 48.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth $5,012,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 9.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth $2,200,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth $236,000.

PCRX stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $682,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $68,985.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,861.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,152,130. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

