Profund Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 60.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $458,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA stock opened at $116.71 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

