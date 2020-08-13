ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 12,915 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 24.2% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 84,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 214.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 390,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on CXO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

