ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,903 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $1,559,539.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,121 shares of company stock worth $10,980,262. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $261.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.91. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $286.68. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.25.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

