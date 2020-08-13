ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 6,702 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

INFO opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

