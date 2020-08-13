ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $138.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 863.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

