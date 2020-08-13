ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

