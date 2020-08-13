ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,126 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,888,248 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $232.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.30. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

