ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,152 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 482,300 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.