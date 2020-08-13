ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $640,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Republic Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 390,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

NYSE RSG opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,686 shares of company stock worth $1,999,462. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

