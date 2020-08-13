ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.