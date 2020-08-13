ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $947.25 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $975.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $860.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $766.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total value of $119,442.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,055,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,943 shares of company stock worth $8,707,694 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.