ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $80,845,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 24.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,944,000 after purchasing an additional 372,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,200. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.