ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,981 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $217,385,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.