ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 29,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.60.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $1,230,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,708.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,718 shares of company stock worth $6,270,848. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

