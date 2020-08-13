ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,848,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after buying an additional 474,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after buying an additional 305,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Citigroup increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

Shares of FRC opened at $119.01 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

