ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BofA Securities upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.40.

TDG opened at $490.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.02 and its 200-day moving average is $443.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,378,412.50. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,798 shares of company stock worth $29,846,619. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.