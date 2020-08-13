ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,470 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 818,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after purchasing an additional 515,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $27,923,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

