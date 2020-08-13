ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:IRM opened at $29.56 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,427 shares of company stock worth $575,307 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

