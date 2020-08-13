ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Liberty Global by 170.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

