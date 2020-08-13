ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 432,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after purchasing an additional 340,598 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,995 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $228.27 on Thursday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.57 and its 200 day moving average is $218.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

