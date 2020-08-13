ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

