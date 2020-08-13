ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,976,955 shares of company stock worth $230,222,941. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

