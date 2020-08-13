ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,901 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 31.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 33.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 344,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 85,443 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,817.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 304,231 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $12,481,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 107,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Raymond James lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

RF stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

