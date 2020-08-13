ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 1.4% during the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 725.17, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

