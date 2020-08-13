ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

