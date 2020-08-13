ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,223.69.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,171.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,151.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,060.14.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.66 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

