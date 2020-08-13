ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

