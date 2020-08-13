ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 204,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.71. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

