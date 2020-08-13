ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,262 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 504.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,563,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

NYSE LYB opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.