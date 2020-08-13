ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,052 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

YUM opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

