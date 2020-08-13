ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 102,907 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

