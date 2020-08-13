ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,268 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,268 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

